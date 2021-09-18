It appears RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre might be drafted to SmackDown in the upcoming WWE Draft.

According to local ads running in Baltimore, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face McIntyre on the Oct. 1 episode of SmackDown, which will be the first night of the WWE Draft.

Although there is no guarantee that the match will air on TV, as the card is subject to change, the Reigns vs. McIntyre match is being advertised with the Universal Championship on the line. There is also the possibility of it being a dark match.

The ad might also be a spoiler that Reigns will successfully retain his title against “The Demon” Finn Balor at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

As per the advertised card, which can be seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle and Bobby Lashley have also been announced for the Baltimore show.

The second night of the WWE Draft will take place on Oct. 4 edition of RAW.

As noted, Reigns will appear on RAW this coming Monday in a six-man Tag Team Match featuring The Bloodline vs. The New Day. The match was set up on tonight’s SmackDown after The Usos attacked WWE Champion Big E in the backstage area.