Next Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation matches were taped at tonight’s Dynamite at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Before Dynamite got going, Max Caster returned to help Anthony Bowens defeat Griff Garrison. Caster did not do any rapping, which got him into hot water last month.

Post-Dynamite the follow matches took place for Dark: Elevation (Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube):

* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake via pinfall

* Riho defeated Sky Blue via pinfall (said to be the best singles match of the entire taping)

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin defeated Serpentico, Luther, and Rickey Shane Page via pinfall

After their match, Kingston, Moxley, and Sting talked with the live crowd. Kingston thanked the crowd for coming out and being loud. Moxley did more of the same with some NSFW language. Allin was in the ring, but “wasn’t in the mood” to talk, according to Kingston, because he was already getting prepped for CM Punk.

Sting spoke with the live crowd and even did a Scott Hall impression.

You can check out the group talk in the videos below.