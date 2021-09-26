NJPW held its first night of Autumn Attack tapings in Garland, Texas.

Jay White beat Robbie Eagles, while Will Ospreay picked up a victory over Karl Fredericks. After that match, TJP was announced as the newest member of Ospreay’s United Empire stable.

Below are the full spoilers (h/t F4Wonline):

* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles

* Will Ospreay defeated Karl Fredericks. Post-match, TJP joined The United Empire.

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero defeated Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Ren Narita (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship)

* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo defeated Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and TJP

* Chris Dickinson defeated Alex Coughlin

* David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura

* Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight, and The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, and Will Allday

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s Night Two tapings:

* Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo (Bullrope Match)

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs

* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori

* Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia

* Will Ospreay and a mystery partner vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

* Yuya Uemura vs. TJP

* Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey