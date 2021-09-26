NJPW held its first night of Autumn Attack tapings in Garland, Texas.
Jay White beat Robbie Eagles, while Will Ospreay picked up a victory over Karl Fredericks. After that match, TJP was announced as the newest member of Ospreay’s United Empire stable.
Below are the full spoilers (h/t F4Wonline):
* Jay White defeated Robbie Eagles
* Will Ospreay defeated Karl Fredericks. Post-match, TJP joined The United Empire.
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Fred Rosser
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero defeated Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson
* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Ren Narita (NJPW Strong Openweight Championship)
* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo defeated Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Clark Connors, and TJP
* Chris Dickinson defeated Alex Coughlin
* David Finlay defeated Yuya Uemura
* Lucky Ali, Kevin Knight, and The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater, AJZ, and Will Allday
Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s Night Two tapings:
* Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo (Bullrope Match)
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer vs. Tom Lawlor and Royce Isaacs
* Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori
* Jay White vs. Daniel Garcia
* Will Ospreay and a mystery partner vs. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors
* Yuya Uemura vs. TJP
* Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickinson vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey