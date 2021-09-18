Impact Wrestling is holding its latest tapings on September 17, 18, and 19 at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below are spoilers from yesterday’s taping (h/t F4WOnline).

Victory Road:

* Christian Cage (c) defeated Ace Austin (Impact World Championship). Post-match, X Division Champion Josh Alexander did a staredown with Cage.

* Ladedo Kid defeated Trey Miguel, John Skyler, Jake Something, and Black Taurus (Scramble Match)

Knockouts Knockdown:

* Gail Kim and the rest of the talent were in the ring for a ten-bell salute to Daffney. Melissa Santos is the ring announcer for the show.

* Rachael Ellering defeated Lady Frost

* Chelsea Green defeated Renee Michelle

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Rosemary

* Tasha Steez defeated Jamie Senegal

* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo defeated Masha Slamovich. Post-match, Gail Kim came to the ring and signed Slamovich.

* Awesome Kong inducted into the Hall of Fame and dedicated her induction to Daffney.

* Savannah Evans defeated Jordynne Grace, Alisha, and Kimber Lee (Monster’s Ball Match)

Impact:

* David Finlay defeated Hikuleo. Post-match, Chris Bey and Juice Robinson each ran to the ring. El Phantasmo then came out to help Bullet Club put down FinJuice.

* Josh Alexander defeated Ace Austin to earn a World Title Match at Bound for Glory. Post-match, Austin and Madman Fulton attacked Alexander with Christian Cage making the save. Cage and Alexander argued in the ring as Austin and Fulton jumped the two of them. Christopher Daniels then ran out to help Cage and Alexander.