WWE has announced that “The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view will now be held under Extreme Rules.

The stipulation was announced after tonight’s non-title RAW main event, which saw Reigns defeat Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat.

Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the WWE Universal Title

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan