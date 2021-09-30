Earlier today, NWA announced that the current NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) will be facing Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn at NWA By Any Means Necessary.

NWA tweeted, “JUST ANNOUNCED! Sunday, Oct. 24th at #ByAnyMeansNecessary, the current NWA Women’s Tag Champs @Sienna & @MartiBelle aka The Hex will take on @IamKylieRae & @TheTootieLynn This one is gonna be good!”

By Any Means Necessary is Sunday, October 24 at the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Below is the updated line-up for the event:

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn

* Jax Dane vs. Crimson (Steel Cage Match)