Taz filed to trademark his catchphrase, “Beat Me If You Can. Survive If I Let You” on September 14 with the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The AEW broadcaster used “gimmick attorney” Michael E. Dockins to help file the trademark for entertainment services.

Below is the full description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

As noted, Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs will be facing CM Punk next Friday at Rampage: Grand Slam.