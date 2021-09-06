Eleven matches have been confirmed for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, which was taped last week from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

Tonight’s Elevation show will be headlined by six-man action as Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin team up to face Rickey Shane Page and Chaos Project. Riho will also be back in singles action as she faces hometown star Skye Blue.

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx

* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata

* Riho vs. Skye Blue

* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck

* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate

* Lance Archer vs. GPA

* Anthony Bowens vs. Griff Garrison with Julia Hart

* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin

* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page