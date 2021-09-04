On this past Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, fans noticed co-host Evan T. Mack wasn’t on the show. Some asked on Twitter where he was and Mack revealed he was done with WWE.

“Gone fam…unceremoniously…a shame,” Mack responded.

Mack had departed from the company this past week, according to PWInsider.

He was involved with the show from its debut back in October of 2019, and is currently a broadcast journalist for The Ringer.

Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla remain co-hosts for The Bump.