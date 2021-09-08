The Creed Brothers have officially arrived in WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Julius Creed and Brutus Creed debut as members of The Diamond Mine. They came to the ring with fellow competitor Roderick Strong, coach Hachiman, and manager Malcolm Bivens.

The match saw Brutus and Julius dominate two enhancement talents – Paxton Averill (Jason Cade) and Chuckie Viola (Chico Adams). The Creed Brothers decimated the enhancement talents and finished them off with several power moves.

Julius (aka Jacob Kasper) and Brutus (aka Drew Kasper) are both standout collegiate wrestlers, and this was mentioned by the NXT announcers during tonight’s match. Julius signed with WWE as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class that featured Leon Ruff, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, Curt Stallion, August Grey, Skyler Storie, and referee Jake Clemons. Brutus signed with WWE in the same February 2021 Performance Center Class that included Bronson Rechsteiner, Matrick Belton, Franky Monet, Cora Jade, LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, NXT Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Asher Hale, and Joe Ariola.

Strong tweeted after the match and wrote, “Excellent work as expected by the #Creeds @juliuscreedwwe and @brutuscreedwwe. [diamond emoji] #DiamondMine @hachimanwwe”

Stay tuned for more on The Creed Brothers in NXT. Below are several related shots from tonight, along with full video: