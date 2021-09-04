Diamond Mine’s new members Julius and Brutus Creed will be making their NXT in-ring debuts this Tuesday.

In the below video, Malcolm Bivens announced their debut for the September 7 edition of NXT. He also noted their amateur wrestling backgrounds.

“The Creed brothers are world-class athletes,” said Bivens. “National champions. Brutus Creed, this man was undefeated and placed number one in the NCAA’s. Julius Creed, he placed in the Olympic trials in Greco and Freestyle. These are the two newest members of Diamond Mine and you have the opportunity to witness history this Tuesday when they make their NXT in-ring debut. Diamond Mine forever.”

The Creed brothers were revealed as part of the Diamond Mine on the August 31 edition of NXT. The two had accompanied Roderick Strong to the ring.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Julius and Brutus Creed to make their in-ring debuts

* MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter) (c) vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (NXT Tag Team Championships Match)

* Mei Ying in action

* Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (c) vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter (NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships)

* Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray