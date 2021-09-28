Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz and pro dancer Witney Carson survived the first week of eliminations on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars season 30.

Last night’s episode saw Miz and Witney dance the Tango to “Nothing But a Good Time” by Poison. They received a score of 26 out of 40, which was above average for this week’s episode.

Miz and Witney will return for next week’s Britney Spears Night on the show. There is no word yet on what dance and song they will compete to.

“I remember sitting at the senior lounge and anytime her videos would come on, I ran and just watched because she’s a superstar,” The Miz said of Britney Spears.

Below is footage of last night’s dance with Miz and Witney, along with the elimination: