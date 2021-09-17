The NWA has announced a special “By Any Means Necessary” taping for next month.

Billed as a supercard television event, By Any Means Necessary will take place on Sunday, October 24 from the Valor Hall Event Center in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Tickets go on sale today at noon ET.

By Any Means Necessary will air later as an exclusive event on FITE TV. The show will be headline by Jax Dane vs. Crimson in a Steel Cage match to settle the feud between former tag team partners.

Also announced to appear are NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions The Hex, Nick Aldis, Tim Storm, Thom Latimer, The Pope, Judais with James Mitchell, Kylie Rae, Cyon, Sal Rinauro with Danny Deals, Mims, Colby Corino, Rush Freeman, Kenzie Paige, and Tootie Lynn.

Below is the full announcement issued today by the NWA: