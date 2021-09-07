The Undertaker and The New Day will be featured in a new interactive film to be released by WWE and Netflix in time for Halloween.

Netflix Interactive announced today that “Escape The Undertaker” will be released on Tuesday, October 5.

The interactive film features The Undertaker and The New Day (presumably Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but Big E may also be included). Viewers will be able to decide the fate of The New Day as they enter Taker’s mansion.

The following synopsis was released for the film, courtesy of Polygon:

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The Undertaker tweeted on the project.

“Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side! [urn emoji],” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on WWE’s first-ever interactive film with Netflix. You can see Taker’s full tweet below: