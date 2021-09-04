AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are set to face Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo inside a steel cage at tomorrow’s All Out PPV.

Earlier today, the AEW Twitter account hyped the upcoming match, which was then retweeted by The Young Bucks, who claimed at 300+ days as champions they are having the greatest run in tag team history.

“For 300+ days we’ve been your AEW World Tag Team Champions. It’s been the greatest run in tag team history & isn’t ending anytime soon. They’re gonna have to bury us with these belts on.”

On their ever-changing Twitter bio, Matt and Nick Jackson switched it up today, calling out people who have said they won’t achieve certain things in their careers, but continue to move the goal posts as Matt and Nick achieve those goals.

“You’ll never leave Cali. You’ll never be a champion. You’ll never get booked in Japan. You’ll never draw that crowd. Just a t-shirt company. Won’t be a TV draw.”

The Young Bucks Twitter header photo is currently people moving a goal post at a college football game.

AEW All Out begins tomorrow at 8 pm ET (The Buy In at 7 pm ET) on the B/R app, Bleacher Report website, FITE, and traditional PPV.