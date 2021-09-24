Former four-time X-Division and two-time TNA World Tag Team Champion Christopher Daniels made his long-awaited return to Impact Wrestling tonight.

Daniels helped Josh Alexander and Christian Cage take care of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton after Alexander won his scheduled bout against Austin in the main event. Because of his assistance, Daniels will have a comeback match against Fulton on next week’s show.

It has been seven years since “The Fallen Angel” has been on Impact. His first venture in the company began in 2002-2010. He came back from 2011- 2014. Currently, Daniels is part of the AEW roster. He signed with them in 2019 when they first launched their promotion.

EXCLUSIVE: @facdaniels will step inside an IMPACT ring for the first time in 7 years to face @FultonWorld NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/mgKgkqPinM — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 24, 2021

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling star El Phantasmo also returned to Impact Wrestling tonight.

ELP saved fellow Bullet Club members Chris Bey and Hikuleo from FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson). Finlay won his scheduled match against Hikuleo, causing a brawl to break out after.

In early May, Phantasmo made his initial debut on Impact. He tangled in an X-Division title angle with Josh Alexander, where he unsuccessfully challenged “The Walking Weapon” at Under Siege in May.

In addition to his return on Impact, ELP is working the NJPW Strong tours here in the United States. This Sunday, he will be in tag action with Chris Bey against Robbie Eagles and Chris Dickinson on night two of Autumn Attack.

– Lastly, Raj Singh came back to the Impact Zone during Rohit Raju and Chelsea Green’s matchup. The former Desi Hit Squad member helped Raju pick up the pinfall victory over Green. Singh’s last documented appearance was back in 2019 where he dabbled in both tag and singles action.

– Tonight on Impact, Josh Alexander officially relinquished his X-Division Championship. Now, a tournament will be held to determine who will become the next titleholder. Next week, AAA’s Laredo Kid, Trey Miguel and the debuting Alex Zayne will kick things off in this tournament.

Each of these matches in the tournament will be a three-way bout. The three finalists will square off for the championship at Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 23.

Also, scheduled for next week, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne will face Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering in a number one contender match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. The winners will face Decay (Havok and Rosemary) for the titles at Knockouts Knockdown on Saturday, October 9.

Additionally, Eddie Edwards will seek retribution against W. Morrissey in a Street Fight after Morrissey powerbombed his wife Alisha at Victory Road last Saturday. And, Rhino will have to decide if he wants to stay with Violent By Design.

Below are the matches and segments set for next week’s show:

* Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton

* X-Division Tournament Opening Round Match: Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne

* Number One Contenders Match: The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Street Fight: Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

* Rhino addresses Violent By Design