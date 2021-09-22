Three title matches, a No Disqualification match and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The No DQ match will feature Elektra Lopez and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy going at it as the feud between Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma continues. The match was made after Lopez and B-Fab brawled again this week.

New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will make his first title defense next Tuesday against Grayson Waller. After Strong defeated Kushida to win the title on this week’s show, Waller challenged him to a title match next week.

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will finally defend her title against Franky Monet next week. That match was supposed to take place last week but it was delayed for unknown reasons. The match has been confirmed for next Tuesday.

The third title match for next Tuesday will see NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. This will be just the second title defense for Shirai and Stark.

A new talk show segment will premiere on next week’s NXT. Lash Legend, formerly known as WNBA player Anriel Howard, will host “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” but there’s no word yet on who her first guest will be.

Finally, next week’s NXT will also feature footage from the honeymoon of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. Their wedding took place at the end of last week’s episode.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT 2.0 show. Below is the current announced line-up:

