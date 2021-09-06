Lucha Bros. won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at tonight’s All Out.

The match was an all-out brutal match that included Fenix flying off the top of the cage and Matt Jackson bringing in a shoe with thumbtacks on the bottom of it.

Penta and Fenix hit a spiked piledriver on Nick Jackson to finally win via pinfall. Post-match, the champions were in tears as they picked up the big victory. Penta’s family came out to the ringside area and gave him a big hug.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can check out the title change in the images below: