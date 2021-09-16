TNT has issued a press release to tout the success of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for the fourth straight week. You can click here for our full ratings report for the episode.

TNT noted how Dynamite continued dominating this week by ranked #1 on cable for four straight weeks now. They also mentioned how the median age for 2021 viewership is tracking at 48 with a 69% male skew, which is just inside the key demographic of 18-49.

