AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced All Out as the most-watched AEW pay-per-view ever.

All Out featured the in-ring return of CM Punk, plus the AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. You can click here for our full report from the show. Khan thanked everyone who supported the show and said it has ignited the passion of pro wrestling fans worldwide.

“Thank you to everyone who’s ordered #AEWAllOut & made it the most watched @AEW PPV ever! Thank you everyone who attended the show! If you haven’t seen it, please consider ordering the ppv; it’s ignited the passion of wrestling fans worldwide! Thank you all for making it possible!,” Khan wrote.

AEW has been pushing the All Out pay-per-view replay today.

