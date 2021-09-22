AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press and said AEW has grown stronger with the more hands-on he’s become with the company.

“I’ve found the company has gotten stronger the more I take on,” Khan said. “And I think the fans would agree with that. The really hardcore fans would actually really agree with that. The people who know, know the more hands-on I got about everything, the company has gotten a lot stronger.”

Khan noted that AEW has already turned a profit, and performed at such a high level on TNT that a big increase on their next TV renewal will be justified. He also commented on how the deal signed in January 2020 was a significant revenue stream for the company.

“Our TNT deal is very fair. I think we’ve performed at such a high level that we’ll justify a big increase on our next deal,” Khan said. “We are very fortunate to have their support. The timing of that deal was great, to get that in January 2020, that is a huge revenue stream for us.”

It was announced in January 2020 that AEW and WarnerMedia had extended their TV deal for Dynamite on TNT through 2023, and agreed on a new series that is now known as Rampage, which premiered back in August. It was reported then how that extension was for 4 years and $175 million, or just under $45 million per year. That deal reportedly included an option for TNT to re-sign AEW in 2024, at a significantly increased price.

AEW’s Dynamite and Rampage shows will move to TBS in 2022. TNT will then begin to air 4 “supercard specials” per year.

