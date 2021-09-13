Veteran pro wrestler PCO is reportedly leaving ROH this year.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that PCO will be leaving the company at the end of November.

It was reported in December 2020 that PCO was under contract to ROH until December 1 of this year after signing a two-year deal in December 2019.

There’s no word on if there’s any interest in PCO from WWE or AEW. PCO noted in interviews that he had talks with AEW, but still had a year left on his original ROH contract. He also had talks with WWE Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting William Regal before re-signing with ROH, but no offer was made.

PCO last wrestled on the August 17 edition of ROH Week By Week, teaming with Danhausen and Sledge for a six-man win over Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen, and Adrien Soriano.

PCO, who turns 54 at the end of December, originally signed with ROH on December 1, 2018. Since then he has held the ROH World Title once, the ROH World Tag Team Titles once, and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles once.

