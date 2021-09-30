Several top WWE Superstars are reportedly being filmed for the WWE Evil project.

As noted back in May, WWE and Peacock announced that John Cena would be the Executive Producer, and narrator, for the new WWE Evil series. A press release noted that “the show is an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”

In an update, WWE Evil is currently in production, according to PWInsider. A number of top WWE Superstars and personalities have been filmed for sitdown interviews as of late. The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather were among the names interviewed this week.

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Batista, Bayley, Paul Heyman and others were previously filmed for the project.

Cena tweeted on the project back in May and wrote, “For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!”

There is still no official word on when WWE Evil will premiere on Peacock, but some time this Halloween season is possible.

Stay tuned for more.