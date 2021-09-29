RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly out of action.

Orton was not present for this week’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW, and word going around backstage is that he was “not cleared to perform,” according to PWInsider.

There is no word on when Orton will be back, and exactly why he’s not cleared. It will be interesting to see if he is involved in the WWE Draft that begins this Friday on SmackDown, then wraps next Monday on RAW.

Orton has not wrestled since defeating AJ Styles on the September 20 RAW. This week’s RAW saw Orton’s partner Riddle lose to Styles.

