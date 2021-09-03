Veteran WWE Superstar The Miz is reportedly set to compete in the next season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

The Miz has been cast for the 30th season of ABC’s popular reality competition series, according to PWInsider. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 30.

We noted before how The Miz missed this week’s RAW after he was announced to face John Morrison in the first match of their new feud, just one week after turning on his former tag team partner. Miz was not backstage for RAW and it was noted that the reason for the absence looks to be related to the upcoming Dancing With The Stars gig.

The official DWTS 30 cast announcement should be coming in the next few weeks. Singer and YouTube personality Jojo Siwa has already been confirmed as one of the celebrity participants.

The Miz, who turns 41 on October 8, celebrated the 15th anniversary of his WWE debut earlier this week, as noted here.

The Miz joins Chris Jericho, Stacy Keibler and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella as stars who competed on DWTS while affiliated with WWE.

