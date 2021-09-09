As reported earlier, WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent heart surgery last week.

WWE announced Wednesday that Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week.

It was noted that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue. Triple H is expected to make a full recovery, according to WWE’s statement.

Ever since WWE’s statement, the wrestling world has been pouring in well wishes for The Game.

The tweets can be seen below: