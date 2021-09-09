As reported earlier, WWE EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent heart surgery last week.

WWE announced Wednesday that Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week.

It was noted that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue. Triple H is expected to make a full recovery, according to WWE’s statement.

Ever since WWE’s statement, the wrestling world has been pouring in well wishes for The Game.

The tweets can be seen below:

Wishing @TripleH a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Trips! https://t.co/3sUvBY4uPz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 8, 2021

When I was on 205 Live, I had to relocate to Orlando. My wife, who was pregnant at the time, stayed in Chicago. About a month before the due date, I asked Hunter if could visit home for “a week.” Hunter told me “Don’t visit. Move back home. Be a father.” Hunter is a good man. https://t.co/awFLzUJaLa — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2021

Hey.. @TripleH is the man. Godspeed on the recovery boss man. https://t.co/5sLMRv6d98 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2021

Praying for my guy ❤️ @TripleH — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 8, 2021

Speedy recovery and positive vibes to @TripleH. Nobody tougher, nobody more passionate about WWE. https://t.co/9aAjGA8z8w — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) September 8, 2021

Get well soon, boss man. 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9jAQMnJ0Bq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 9, 2021

🙏🏻🙏🏻 sending all the positive vibes your way @TripleH https://t.co/LHBJ8m8Oav — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) September 8, 2021

Wanted to send my best @TripleH. He has been nothing but supremely kind towards me over the past couple of years. Hope he makes a very speedy recovery. Get well soon, Paul! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2021

Sending @TripleH thoughts and prayers in making a speedy recovery!!! God’s speed! https://t.co/0hfClUNgpr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) September 8, 2021