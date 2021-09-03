Daily Wrestling announced that former WWE star Tyler Breeze (T Breeze) is scheduled to make his first post-WWE appearance on September 25 at the CCW Arena in Pompano Beach, Florida.

According to the below announcement, fans will be able to meet Breeze from 4 to 6 p.m. before the Sunshine State Superstars taping.

THE PRINCE OF PRETTY” COMES TO DAILY WRESTLING:: We are excited to announce that on September 25th, in his first appearance outside of the WWE in well over 10 years, T Breeze (FKA Tyler Breeze) comes to Pompano Beach, Florida for Daily Wrestling! Fans will be able to meet “The Prince Of Pretty” in person at our first ever daytime fanfest from 4-6pm on the day, before seeing him live on the evenings Sunshine State Superstars taping! Tickets to each event start at just $10, with full information available now from: www.dailywresTIX.com. Capacity for the whole day is LIMITED and once all tickets are gone, no more will go on sale. What you see is what you get! So come join us in South Florida at the CCW Arena, Pompano Beach, on Saturday September 25th and be there for T Breeze’s FIRST independent wrestling appearance and fanfest!

Former WWE star Tony Nese is also scheduled to be at the Daily Wrestling event. It’s also his first post-WWE appearance.

Breeze and Nese were released from WWE on June 25.

Below is Daily Wrestling’s Instagram post and related tweets: