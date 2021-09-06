Backstage clips have surfaced of brief interactions between Ruby Soho and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, and Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson after last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

As noted, All Out saw Soho make her AEW debut and win the Casino Battle Royale to earn a future title shot at Baker, who retained over Kris Statlander at the pay-per-view. Cole later debuted after the main event, which saw Kenny Omega retain the AEW World Title over Impact World Champion Christian Cage. Cole reunited with The Elite, but their celebration was interrupted by Danielson, who saved Cage and Jurassic Express from a beatdown by The Elite.

The first clip, posted to Instagram Stories by SiriusXM’s Fight Nation, show Baker and Soho having a few words backstage at the NOW Arena. The second clip shows Cole and Danielson avoiding a confrontation between Tony Khan’s media scrum.

There’s no word on when Soho vs. Baker will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more fallout from AEW All Out. Below are the clips of Soho – Baker and Cole – Danielson:

More from Ruby Soho's IG stories… pic.twitter.com/53VvUOBB4L — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) September 6, 2021