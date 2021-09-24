WWE U.S. Champion Damian Priest was a presenter tonight at the Latin Billboard Awards.

Priest presented the first award of the night, which went to his former tag team partner Bad Bunny. As noted, Priest and Bad Bunny teamed together at WrestleMania 37 and defeated The Miz and John Morrison.

Damian Priest was also interviewed earlier at the Latin Billboard Awards and had the WWE U.S. Championship title with him.

On Sunday, Priest will be defending the U.S. Title against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus at Extreme Rules. The Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Below is a clip of Priest and Bad Bunny at tonight’s award show:

Thanks to the tip from Axel M.