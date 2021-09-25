WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee made several references to ECW on this week’s SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Following Roman Reigns’ victory over Montez Ford in the main event, Heyman grabbed the microphone and advised the WWE Universal Champion to take it to the extreme.

“That was not enough for his sins; no, no, no,” Heyman said. “My Tribal Chief, I counsel you to show Montez Ford, Finn Balor and even Brock Lesnar what happens when Roman Reigns takes it to the extreme.”

Heyman’s promo led to McAfee saying, “Paul Heyman called for Extreme in Philadelphia. This can’t be good news.”

Furthermore, McAfee paid tribute to ECW Original Sandman by stepping out to “Enter Sandman” by Metallica before SmackDown got underway. McAfee then proceeded to smack the announce desk with a kendo stick multiple times. Several fans shared videos via Twitter. They can be seen below.

SmackDown went off the air with “The Demon” Finn Balor standing tall after taking out all three members of The Bloodline. Balor will challenge Reigns for the Universal Title this Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can click here for the final card going into Sunday’s event.

Pat McAfee came out to Enter Sandman with a kendo stick. GOAT. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/pMQ0cpuIlK — Sean Slate (@seanslate42) September 25, 2021