– WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was in attendance for last night’s Super SmackDown on FOX taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and was in charge of the taping, according to PWInsider.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was also present and was seen on the floor of the arena all night, talking with fans. Khan and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also greeted fans before the show in MSG’s Delta Club.

– Sasha Banks and Riddick Moss were among those backstage for SmackDown at MSG.

Banks has been away since mid-August after being pulled from the road for an unknown reason, which caused her to miss the SmackDown Women’s Title match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Moss has been out of action since September 2020 with an ACL tear. He was also backstage for a RAW event in August.

It was reported last week that WWE officials were hopeful Banks would be back on the road for this week’s SmackDown, and she was. There is still no word on when she will return to the storylines. Below are photos of Banks outside of MSG earlier in the day.