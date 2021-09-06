WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly missing tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.

There’s no word on why Vince is missing the Labor Day edition of RAW, but PWInsider reports that he is not currently backstage for the show.

It was noted that Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard will be running the show tonight.

Vince missing tonight’s RAW comes after he was said to be “angry and loud” at last week’s taping, as we noted at this link.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner facing WWE United States Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules

* WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie to defend against Akira Tozawa

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka to defend against Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

* Tag Team Turmoil to determine new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton with 7 teams – AJ Styles and Omos, The Viking Raiders, Lucha House Party, Jinder Mahal and Veer, T-BAR and MACE, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor, The New Day

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to defend against Nia Jax