Former WWE, WCW and TNA head writer Vince Russo recently worked on a WWE project.

Russo took to Twitter this week and revealed that last Friday he worked with WWE on a future project, apparently a documentary to air on Peacock and the WWE Network. Russo once again reiterated that he is open to helping out where he can.

“Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments—see them. While I don’t want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can,” he wrote.

Russo’s original WWE run lasted from 1992 until the fall of 1999. He worked for WCW from October 1999 – October 2000, and even became the WCW World Heavyweight Champion on one occasion. He returned to work for WWE as a consultant in June 2002, but that gig only lasted a few weeks. Russo then worked off & on for TNA from July 2002 – February 2012, and then did consultant work for the company in 2014. He has largely focused on various internet projects since then.

There’s no word on the WWE project that Russo filmed for last week, but we will keep you updated when more information becomes available.

