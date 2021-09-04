WWE has announced two more matches for Monday’s RAW.

First up, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina take on Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. As of this writing, it looks like this is a non-title match.

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie is also scheduled to defend his title against Akira Tozawa. For weeks, Tozawa and R-Truth have attempted to sneak up on the champion and steal his title outside of the ring.

Below is the updated RAW lineup:

* Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE RAW Women’s Championship)

* AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer vs. T-BAR and Mace vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. The New Days (Tag Team Turmoil Match — Winners are new number one contenders for the RAW tag titles)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Winner faces WWE US Champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules)

* Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa (WWE 24/7 Championship)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.