Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with two new debuts from the NXT women’s division!

Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez

The match begins with side headlock control from Valentina Feroz onto Katrina Cortez. Feroz shifts it into a rope-assisted bulldog before turning it into an arm lock. Cortez finds a way out and starts correlating some offense that will keep her afloat for the time being. Feroz stops it with two arm drags. There’s a moment where she tried climbing up onto Cortez’s shoulders, but nothing came of it.

Cortez accidentally drops Feroz on her head in an attempted powerbomb position. Cortez lifts Feroz up by her legs. Cortez has some trouble getting Feroz off the mat, so Cortez bends her into the Boston Crab position. Feroz fights free and comes back with two arm drags and a DDT, which seals her pinfall victory in this bout.

Winner: Valentina Feroz

And now, the main event!

Joe Gacy & Josh Briggs vs. Trey Baxter & Odyssey Jones

Trey Baxter comes in lighting hot with some quick offense against Joey Gacy. Gacy turns towards his partner Josh Briggs and makes a tag out to him. Briggs drops Baxter, who makes a tag to teammate Odyssey Jones. Following some scuffle between these two brutes, Jones finds a way to gain control.

Gacy steps in for Briggs. Gacy and Jones’ brawl spills to the outside. Baxter involves himself in their tangle by hitting an assisted dive onto Gacy. Briggs comes over and decimates Baxter with a big boot. Back in the ring, Briggs maintains the driver’s seat on Baxter before making a tag out to Gacy. Gacy continues the onslaught on Baxter.

Baxter spends quite some time trying to make a tag to Jones but struggles. Gacy flattens Baxter with a splash/senton combination. While Baxter is down, Gacy turns over and taunts Jones, who’s just itching to get back into the ring. Luckily, Baxter makes a desperate tag on Jones. Jones cleans house on Gacy and Briggs, hitting a nicely done STO to conclude the match.

Winners: Odyssey Jones & Trey Baxter

That concludes this week’s show. Thanks for watching!