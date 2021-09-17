WWE has announced that MVP suffered storyline injuries at the hands of Randy Orton from this past Monday Night RAW.

WWE tweeted, “BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely.”

As noted earlier, MVP teased the return of the Hurt Business after he took to Instagram to post a picture of him sitting alongside Shelton Benjamin. The Hurt Business was split up in late March after Lashley dismissed Benjamin and Cederic Alexander from the group in an in-ring segment.

Below you can see WWE’s announcement about MVP’s injury: