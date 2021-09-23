Happy Baron Corbin will premiere his new talk show segment during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE just announced that Happy Corbin will premiere “Happy Talk” on Friday’s show. This comes as Corbin has been feuding with Kevin Owens as of late.

WWE noted in their announcement, “Don’t miss the world premiere of ‘Happy Talk’ with Happy Corbin this Friday! Whether he is sporting a brand-new Bentley, expounding on the virtues of Wagyu beef or just launching sneak attacks on Kevin Owens, everything has been coming up aces for Happy Corbin since he reclaimed his fortune in Las Vegas several weeks ago. Now, prepare yourself as Corbin shares his special brand of chaotic joy with the world premiere of WWE’s newest talk show, ‘Happy Talk,’ this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.”

Below is the updated line-up for Friday’s Extreme Rules go-home show from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

* Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura defends against Apollo Crews

* Happy Baron Corbin premieres his new “Happy Talk” segment