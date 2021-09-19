WWE announced today it will be headed back to the UK in November for eight shows.

Below is the current lineup:

* Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021)

* Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021)

* Birmingham – Utilita Arena (Friday, November 5, 2021)

* London – SSE Arena Wembley (Saturday, November 6, 2021)

* Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena (Sunday, November 7, 2021)

* Leeds – First Direct Arena (Monday, November 8, 2021)

* Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena (Tuesday, November 9, 2021)

* Manchester – AO Arena (Wednesday, November 10, 2021)

WWE is advertising this a “WWE Live UK Tour” and makes no mention of any of these events being a RAW or SmackDown taping. WWE already has a RAW scheduled for Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) on Monday, November 8.

Beginning tonight, WWE is running a four-show tour in the UK (Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow).