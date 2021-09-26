The 2021 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s pay-per-view:

Extreme Rules Match for the WWE Universal Title

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Damian Priest (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan