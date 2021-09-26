WWE has yet to announce a Kickoff match for tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV, but it’s expected to be Liv Morgan vs. Carmella, according to PWInsider.
They noted that this was the case within the past hour, and we’ll update if anything changes.
The PPV begins at 8 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 7 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage!
Below is the current card:
WWE Universal Championship (Extreme Rules Match)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor
WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE US Championship
Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits
Kickoff
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella