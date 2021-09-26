WWE has yet to announce a Kickoff match for tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV, but it’s expected to be Liv Morgan vs. Carmella, according to PWInsider.

They noted that this was the case within the past hour, and we’ll update if anything changes.

The PPV begins at 8 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 7 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage!

Below is the current card:

WWE Universal Championship (Extreme Rules Match)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE US Championship

Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

Kickoff

Liv Morgan vs. Carmella