Bianca Belair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The match was made official during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode after Lynch denied a challenge from Belair to defend on the show. This will be Becky’s first title defense since quickly defeating Belair for the title at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 after making her surprise return.

The contract signing for Belair vs. Lynch will be held during next Friday’s Super SmackDown episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

WWE Extreme Rules will take place on September 26 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Belair vs. Lynch is the only match announced for the pay-per-view as of this writing.

