On August 31, WWE filed to trademark “BroDown” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The term is related to Matt Riddle. Riddle and Randy Orton are the current WWE Raw tag team champions.

The purpose is for entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler. Below is the full description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

The latest status of the “BroDown” trademark application, according to this report here, is live and pending and will be assigned to an examining attorney approximately 6 months after the filing date.

