WWE filed to dissolve WWE UK HOLDINGS LTD on August 25, 2021.

According to this report here, it will be officially dissolved on Tuesday, September 7. WWE UK HOLDINGS LTD was incorporated on July 9, 2019.

NXT UK will not be affected by this change.

NXT UK Creative Director Jim Smallman confirmed to a fan on Instagram that the WWE UK Holdings has nothing to do with the promotion.

He wrote, “I mean as I’m the creative director of NXT UK I can categorically tell you it’s not shutting down. WWE UK Holdings (which I presume you’re referring to) is nothing to do with NXT UK.”

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 p.m. on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

