WWE has filed to trademark a new nickname for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

WWE filed to trademark “Big Time Becks” on September 13. This is the nickname Lynch has been using for the past few weeks now.

“If you can’t join em, beat em. #BTB,” she tweeted last week after Super SmackDown, using the #BTB hashtag.

She wrote in another tweet to promote her Extreme Rules title defense against Bianca Belair, “Big Time Becks + Anyone = Big Fight Feel. You’re welcome. #BTB #ExtremeRules”

The following use description for “Big Time Becks” was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

WWE previously filed to trademark “The Man” for merchandise use shortly before Lynch made her return at WWE SummerSlam in late August.

