WWE filed to trademark the “Samoan Ghost” name on September 25.

This is the nickname used by WWE NXT Superstar Xyon Quinn, also known as former rugby star Daniel Vidot.

Quinn made what was billed as his official NXT TV debut on this week’s show, defeating Oney Lorcan. This was a rematch from last week’s WWE 205 Live episode, which Quinn also won. Quinn previously defeated Boa on NXT TV in August, and defeated Andre Chase on 205 Live that same week. He’s also worked recent main roster dark matches, and lost to Sheamus on the April 24, 2020 edition of SmackDown.

Quinn signed with WWE in May 2018 after a successful rugby career in Australia.

The following use description was filed with WWE’s “Samoan Ghost” trademark filing with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

