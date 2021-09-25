WWE filed two new trademarks for NXT 2.0 on September 21 with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office).

WWE filed to trademark “Lashing Out” and Lashing Out w/ Lash Legend” for entertainment services. Below is the full description:

LASHING OUT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, multimedia production services; Entertainment services, in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of sports entertainment via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports entertainment accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, providing news and information via a website in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television talk shows in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

LASHING OUT W/ LASH LEGEND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, multimedia production services; Entertainment services, in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of television shows; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of sports entertainment via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports entertainment accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services, namely, providing news and information via a website in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television talk shows in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.