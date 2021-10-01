Game Changer Wrestling announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be making a special appearance at GCW Fight Club.

Foley will be presenting the GCW World Championship before the GCW Title match between Jon Moxley and Nick Gage.

Moxley became the GCW World Champion fter he defeated Matt Cardona at GCW Art of War Games.

GCW announced, “*BREAKING* Hardcore Legend MICK FOLEY will be in AC to present the GCW World Championship prior to the #MOXvsGAGE Main Event. Watch LIVE on @FiteTV: https://fite.tv/watch/gcw-october-atlantic-city-combo/2pa4y/… Less than 25 Tix left: http://MOXVSGAGE.EVENTBRITE.COM”

Fight Club is on October 9 at the Showboat Atlantic City. Below is the updated line-up for Fight Club:

* Mick Foley To Make Special Appearance

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage (GCW World Championship Match)

* Alex Zayne vs Ninja Mack

* Atticus Cogar vs Jordan Oliver

* “Second Gear Crew” (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & AJ Gray) vs Alex Colon, G-Raver & Akira (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

The event will be available to stream on FITE.