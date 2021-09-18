Since showing up on WWE SmackDown, Naomi has yet to have a match on the blue brand.

Backstage during last night’s show, Naomi confronted WWE official Sonya Deville and demanded she get a match.

“I’ve been more than patient and more than respectful, so I’m not going to play this game with you anymore — when is my match?” Naomi said. “I don’t know what your issues is with me, nor do I care. Because I’ve been here longer than you, I’ve accomplished way more than you, so you’re acting as if I don’t deserve to be here is pretty bizarre.

“I am a two-time Women’s SmackDown Champion, okay? One thing you clearly don’t know about me is that I never quit. So, mark my words, one way or another, I’m going to get my match. Now, do you feel that?”

WWE has since storyline fined Naomi an undisclosed amount of money.

“…FINED FOR WHAT!!!????” Naomi responded this morning on social media.