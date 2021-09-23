The WWE Japan website is shutting down this week.

We reported earlier this month how the WWE Japan LLC division, which actually promoted WWE events and expansion in the country, was officially dissolved as of Thursday, September 2. A Government Bulletin in Japan noted how all investors agreed to the disbandment of the WWE Japan GK division, which was confirmed via “Public Notice of Dissolution.” At that time all WWE Japan social media accounts and the WWE Japan website remained active.

In an update, the WWE Japan website announced this week that they will officially shut down as of Friday, September 24. They will continue to serve content via the WWE Japan accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It was noted that the contact point for WWE inquiries in Japanese will also cease.

You can read the full WWE Japan statement below, translated by Google:

Notice of closure of WWE Japan official website As of September 24th, the WWE Japan official website (wwe.co.jp) will be closed. We will continue to deliver WWE information in Japanese from the following SNS accounts: WWE Japanese Official Twitter WWE Japanese Official Instagram WWE Japanese Official Facebook As a result, the contact point for inquiries in Japanese will also be closed. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding and understanding. Thank you for your patronage over the years. We look forward to your continued enjoyment of WWE.

There was talk of major WWE expansion in Japan as recent as 2020, with a WWE NXT Japan brand rumored. It remains to be seen if that expansion has been nixed altogether, or if they are continuing with it under the WWE International division that was revamped earlier this year.

