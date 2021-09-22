WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is currently hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

Graham took to Facebook on Sunday night and announced that he was dealing with heart problems, titling the post, “Atrial Fibrillation.” He noted that he was headed to the Mayo Clinic to get checked out, and expected to be admitted as he was not feeling well. Graham’s page was then updated on Monday with a message from his wife Valerie, who noted that Graham was hooked up to IV lasix to help get fluid out of his lungs. She wrote, “he is in afib and heart failure with fluid in his lungs.”

Graham’s page was updated again at around 10pm on Tuesday night with his wife writing, “the fluid is coming off slow but every little bit helps. Still in afib as well. They are doubling his diuretic dose for 3 days to see if that works….can’t do more because it can damage his kidneys”

Valerie thanked fans for their prayers and support, and noted that Superstar was expected to check in with a personal message later tonight, Wednesday.

There has been no update since then.

Graham, age 78, has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years. He currently has a GoFundMe campaign going for medical expenses, which was launched in December 2020 after he was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic for various issues. You can access the GoFundMe at this link. The campaign has raised $34,785 of a $50,000 goal as of this writing, with 681 donors.

